Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a statement today (Thursday) summarizing Operation “Eternal Darkness," and for the first time revealed the structured operational plan being led by the security establishment in southern Lebanon.

According to Katz, the latest operation has left the Hezbollah terrorist organization in a state of “shock and confusion" due to the depth of the incursion and the extent of the damage inflicted on its infrastructure.

Based on figures provided by the Defense Minister, more than 200 operatives were eliminated yesterday alone, bringing the total number of Hezbollah fatalities since the start of the campaign to over 1,400.

“Operation ‘Eternal Darkness’ was a very powerful blow to Hezbollah, leaving it stunned and confused by the depth of the penetration and the scale of the strike," Katz said, adding that “over 200 operatives were eliminated yesterday, bringing the total in this campaign to more than 1,400-more than twice the number in the Second Lebanon War."

He added that the terrorist organization and its patrons in Tehran are now pushing for a ceasefire out of fear of total collapse: “The Hezbollah terrorist organization is pleading for a ceasefire, and its Iranian patrons are also exerting pressure and issuing threats-out of serious concern that Israel will crush Hezbollah."

The Defense Minister detailed the IDF’s operational principles in Lebanon, based on creating security and control zones, stating that “the IDF is prepared and ready to act with force if Iran fires toward Israel."

He further noted that the separation of arenas constitutes an achievement that enables Israel to act against Hezbollah according to an organized plan.

Katz explained that the plan is based on four lines: “The border line-including the destruction of houses in Lebanese frontline villages; the defensive line inside Lebanon, which has been expanded from five to fifteen points; the anti-tank line, whose deployment has been completed through the ground maneuver and is currently being expanded to additional points; and the Litani line, where the IDF will maintain control as part of its control of the Litani area-preventing further infiltration by operatives and the return of residents to the south."

In closing, he said: “At the same time, the IDF will carry out aerial strikes, in accordance with the Iran model and with great intensity, against operatives and launchers in the Litani area and in launch zones across Lebanon outside the Litani region. We promised to bring security to the residents of the north-and that is exactly what we will do."