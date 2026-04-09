The IDF and ISA eliminated a terrorist who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 Massacre and planned a terror attack against IDF troops, a joint statement announced.

Earlier this week, on Sunday, the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated Abd al-Rahman Ammar Hassan Khudari, a terrorist in the Islamic Jihad terror organization, who planned a terror attack against IDF troops operating in northern Gaza.

Khudari as among the terrorists who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the brutal October 7th massacre.

In addition to Khudri’s elimination, the IDF struck three additional terrorists who were affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization.

"IDF troops and ISA forces in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the statement warned.