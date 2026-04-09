The Israel Police announced today (Thursday) a breakthrough in the investigation of the death of 18-year-old Evyatar Azarzar from Bnei Brak, who was found dead in an open field in December 2019.

The court issued a gag order on all details of the investigation and on the new information that led to the breakthrough.

In December 2019, Azarzar went missing after he was last seen in the Ramat Gan area. After about three weeks of intensive searches, which included an emotional video by his father, head of the Da'at Chochma yeshiva in Jerusalem, a volunteer from ZAKA's jeep unit located the young man's body inside a pit in an open area field the Morasha Junction.

According to the initial findings of the investigation from that time, Azarzar was shot in the upper part of his body and his body lay at the site for several days before it was found.

A motorcycle was also found at the scene, and investigators' main assessment was that it was due to a criminal dispute.