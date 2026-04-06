חילוץ הנערים דוברות יחידת להבה

A rescue operation unfolded on Monday morning in the heart of the Judean Desert: The Fire and Rescue Service's Lehava Unit, in close collaboration with Israel Police's aerial array, rescued three teenagers in distress from the area of Metzoke Dragot.

The boys got stuck in a dangerous ravine at Report Point 12, a location characterized by steep and dangerous terrain that made it difficult to reach quickly on foot.

Upon receiving the report, a police helicopter carrying a skilled Lehava Unit rescue crew was dispatched.

Due to the challenging terrain and the fact that it was unsafe to land the helicopter, the pilot had to hover above the ground.

Under heavy winds and dust, the Lehava crew members worked quickly, helping the three teens into the helicopter.

Immediately after boarding, the helicopter took off and evacuated the rescuees to a safe assembly point, where a medical team was waiting to examine them.