A mohel from Bnei Brak was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of negligent homicide after an infant died two weeks after undergoing circumcision.

The police stated that investigators from the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan station opened an investigation upon receiving a report of the infant's death due to alleged complications of the circumcision performed by the mohel.

The investigation found that the infant underwent circumcision earlier this month. After an infection developed at the site of the incision, the infant was brought to a physician who referred him immediately to the emergency room. The hospital then pronounced the infant dead.

The police stated that the mohel was taken for questioning on suspicion of negligent homicide of a minor. Following his interrogation, he was jailed, and tomorrow he will be brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court for a hearing.