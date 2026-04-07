Northern District Israel Police forces carried out a coordinated overnight operation in Yokneam Illit.

The incident began following a report of suspicious activity at a construction site. When officers arrived, they deployed a drone, which detected several individuals moving from the seventh floor up toward the building’s roof on the ninth floor.

Upon realizing police were on site, the suspects attempted to obstruct access by blocking stairwells and passageways with wooden planks and stones in an effort to delay the forces.

Despite these efforts, the police drone continued to provide accurate aerial surveillance, allowing officers to navigate the building efficiently and reach the rooftop, where they apprehended the suspects without any injuries.

A total of ten individuals were arrested at the scene, all identified as Judea and Samaria residents staying in Israel without legal authorization. Nine of them were brought before the Nof HaGalil-Nazareth Magistrate’s Court, which, according to preliminary findings, ordered their detention to be extended until next Thursday.

Police emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and has expanded to include efforts to identify and prosecute those who employed and sheltered the suspects at the construction site, which is itself a crime.