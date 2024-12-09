The granddaughter of the Gerrer Rebbi, the eldest daughter of his son Rabbi David Alter, was married today (Monday) in Jerusalem.

The Chupah ceremony was held on the rooftop of the old wing of the Great Beit Midrash on Yirmiyahu Street in Jerusalem, and was broadcast on screens for all participants.

The event, which began at 16:00, was planned down to the last detail: a special area was designated in the Beit Midrash for adults over the age of 60, including a light refreshment area. Refreshment stations were also set up at several points, including a gluten-free station in the lobby of the new wing.

Due to the event, Yirmiyahu Street will be closed to traffic from the early afternoon hours until the end of the festive event.