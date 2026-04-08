לינץ' בבקעת הירדן ללא

An Arab mob attacked a settlement point in the Jordan Valley this evening (Wednesday). During the incident, one of the residents was seriously wounded after a rock struck his head.

The injured man received initial treatment at the scene from Magen David Adom teams and Israel Defense Forces units that were dispatched to the area. According to reports, the attack included stone-throwing at residents. One of the rocks hit the resident in the head, causing a severe injury.

Security and rescue forces are operating at the scene and providing medical care. At this stage, no further details have been released about his condition beyond being classified as seriously injured.

The Honenu organization called on the IDF and police to act quickly to apprehend all the attackers, emphasizing the need for an immediate response.

The Yesha Council responded: “The severe attack in the northern Jordan Valley, in which Arabs brutally assaulted a Jew with a rock in an attempt to murder him, is further evidence of the ongoing terror threat targeting the pioneering farm communities. This is murderous terrorism fueled by systematic incitement within the Palestinian Authority, incitement that receives backing and support from Iran.

“We strengthen the injured man and his family, and thank the fighter who acted decisively and prevented another murder at the last moment. The State of Israel must act with a firm hand not only against the terrorists on the ground, but also against the axis of incitement and terror of the Palestinian Authority."