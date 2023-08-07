The shepherd who was attacked by Arabs on Friday near Givat Oz Zion in Binyamin arrived today (Monday) at the Judea and Samaria District Central Police Station to file a complaint against the Arab rioters who attacked him and another group of Israelis with clubs, rocks and fireworks.

Yehiel Indore, who is still hospitalized and recovering from head surgery at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, was seriously injured in the rioters' attack. Several other Israelis were also slightly injured in the attack.

During the confrontation, Indore used his personal weapon and shot at the rioters, and according to Arab reports, one of the rioters was killed in the shooting.

The shepherd came to the Judea and Samaria District Central Police Station to deliver his complaint, after the security forces arrested five Arab rioters in the village of Burka last night, and according to the police statement, the rioters are suspected of assault under aggravated circumstances and serious damage, including the injury of Indore and the other settlers.

Attorney Adi Keidar from the Honenu organization reported: "This morning the shepherd who was attacked by Arab rioters on Saturday evening, when he was alone in the area, came forward He was about a step away from a lynching attempt that could have ended tragically. He came to file a complaint at the police station closest to his place of residence and was asked to come to the Judea and Samaria Central District Station. I call for the immediate arrest of all the Arab rioters and demand investigating them on suspicion of attempted murder."