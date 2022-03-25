Around 3:00a.m. Friday morning, the Binyamin region hotline received a report regarding a "barrier" of large rocks placed by Arab rioters on Route 60, leading up to the Jewish town of Maaleh Levonah.

Three residents, young women in their 20s, were on their way to the town. They broke through the barrier, and then noticed ten rioters beginning to gather around their vehicle. While trying to escape, they collided with the vehicle of a Maaleh Levonah resident, who had also become trapped at the scene.

The driver reported the incident to the Binyamin region hotline, and the residents continued their journey to Maaleh Levona. They did not require medical treatment.