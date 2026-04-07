The US launched about 50 strikes on Kharg Island today (Tuesday), the Wall Street Journal reported.

The strikes on the island, which controls about 90% of Iran's oil exports, come as US President Donald Trump warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran fails to abide by his 8 pm EST deadline to reach an agreement to end the conflict.

NBC News reported that the strikes targeted Kharg Island's military facilities, including military bunkers, storage facilities, and air defense systems.

Vice President JD Vance stated that the strikes do not represent a change in strategy by the US: “I don’t think the news about Kharg Island represents a change in strategy, or represents any change for the president of the United States. He continues to say the deadline is 8 o’clock."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared this afternoon that Israel is increasing its actions against the regime in Iran, noting that in recent days, transport planes and dozens of helicopters have been destroyed, and railroads and bridges used by the Revolutionary Guards have been attacked.

He said that the actions are not directed against the Iranian people but against the regime, and emphasized that Israel is changing the balance of power in the region "from end to end."

A senior Israeli official told Galai Tzahal that if the deadline for Trump's ultimatum passes, Israel would participate in the US strikes in Iran.