Long-time Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) is projected to lose his Kentucky House primary election.

According to projections from Decision Desk HQ on Tuesday, the high-stakes race in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District has been clinched by Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL and farmer who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

The structural shakeup officially terminates Massie’s 14-year tenure representing the deep-red district. The primary battle garnered intense national scrutiny, transforming into an extraordinarily bitter ideological war zone that shattered all historical spending records for a congressional primary.

The campaign brought prominent national figures to the state to push voters across the finish line. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth flew to Kentucky on Monday to personally campaign for Gallrein. Simultaneously, President Trump utilized his massive platform on Monday to deliver a final blow, renewing his public demand that Massie be “thrown out of office."

Massie, a steadfast libertarian Republican, has spent over a decade building a reputation for an uncompromising independent streak. However, he found himself increasingly isolated and at odds with the White House over the past year on issues of paramount importance to the executive branch.

The maverick congressman helped spearhead the legislative push demanding the administration release files on Jeffrey Epstein, frequently lambasted the establishment's foreign policy consensus, and aggressively voted against Trump’s signature tax and spending legislation, citing principled fiscal concerns about skyrocketing deficit spending.

Among the issues of contention between Massie and Trump was the US foreign aid to Israel. Massie has repeatedly voted against military assistance packages to Israel, including being the sole Republican to oppose $1 billion in Iron Dome funding in 2021 and the only GOP member to vote against a 2023 resolution affirming US support for Israel's military actions in Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Massie has also been a vocal opponent of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), introducing legislation to require it to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and highlighting what he sees as its outsized influence in U.S. politics through campaign spending.