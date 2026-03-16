Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to i24NEWS on Monday, calling for the overthrow of the regime in Iran.

Zelenskyy further stated in the exclusive interview, "We saw some details from one of the Shaheds, which was destroyed in one of the countries in the Middle East. It was Russian details. So we know the Iranians didn't produce it".

The Ukrainian President added, "You can't even compare the first class Shaheed, what was at the very beginning of the war, and today's Shahed. each time when we changed the technologies, they of course had this experience, bloody experience on our people, on our land, and they attacked just civilians. 99% of Shahed have been used against civilians".