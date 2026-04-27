Ukraine has summoned Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, to the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv following claims that a vessel carrying what it describes as stolen Ukrainian grain has arrived at the Port of Haifa.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that the ambassador would be called in to receive a formal protest note and to discuss what Kyiv termed the need for “appropriate action" regarding the shipment.

“Friendly Ukrainian-Israeli relations have the potential to benefit both countries, and Russia’s illegal trade with stolen Ukrainian grain should not undermine them," Sybiha stated.

He added that Kyiv finds it “difficult to understand Israel’s lack of appropriate response" to a previous case in which a vessel allegedly delivered similar cargo to Haifa. Referring to the current situation, Sybiha warned that accepting such shipments could harm bilateral ties.

“Now that another such vessel has arrived in Haifa, we once again warn Israel against accepting the stolen grain and harming our relations," he said, confirming that the ambassador would be summoned to present Ukraine’s protest.

According to reports, the Panama-flagged bulk carrier Panormitis recently entered Haifa Bay. The vessel is alleged to be transporting grain originating from territories in Ukraine currently under Russian control. Ukrainian sources have indicated that the cargo may have been transferred between ships prior to reaching Israel.

The development follows an earlier incident this month in which another bulk carrier reportedly docked in Haifa carrying tens of thousands of tons of Ukrainian wheat, prompting criticism from Kyiv.

Investigations cited in the report indicated that multiple shipments of grain believed to have originated from occupied Ukrainian regions have reached Israel in recent months.

In response to Sybiha’s remarks, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote: “Diplomatic relations, especially between friendly nations, are not conducted on Twitter or in the media."

He rejected the claims as unsubstantiated, stating, “Allegations are not evidence. Evidence substantiating the allegations have yet to be provided."

Sa’ar further noted that no formal request for legal assistance had been submitted prior to the public statements.

“The matter will be examined," he added. “Israel is a state that abides by the rule of law with independent law enforcement authorities. All Israeli authorities will act in accordance with the law."

Ukraine has indicated that it views the issue as serious and may consider further diplomatic steps depending on Israel’s actions regarding the vessel.

Relations between Israel and Ukraine have faced challenges during the ongoing war, with Jerusalem maintaining a cautious approach in its dealings with both Kyiv and Moscow.