Abakar Abakarov, a man of Dagestani origin who was known as a bitter opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found dead in Istanbul over the weekend with stab wounds.

Russian media reported that his body was discovered on Friday in a rented villa in the city after he had been missing for more than a week when a cleaning lady noticed him and called security forces. Turkish authorities have begun an investigation into the circumstances of his death, but have not yet released an official statement.

Abakarov was accused of inciting riots at the Makhachkala Uytash Airport against Jews and Israelis. In October 2023, his Telegram channel called on residents to gather at the local airport following rumors of a plane landing from Israel; the gathering quickly escalated into antisemitic riots, in which dozens were injured - including nine police officers - and protesters searched for Israeli passengers.

According to reports in Russia, Abakarov has recently been living under an assumed name due to fears that he would become a target for assassination by Kremlin intelligence agents. In Russia, he was wanted on suspicion of inciting antisemitic riots and protests against the government in Dagestan and was indicted in absentia by the republic's Supreme Court.