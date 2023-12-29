Turkish authorities on Friday detained 29 people suspected of having ties to the Islamic State (ISIS) group and who planned to attack local synagogues, Reuters reported.

The country’s Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, said the suspects were detained in operations across nine provinces.

Suspects captured in "Operation Heroes-37" on Friday were planning to attack churches and synagogues in Istanbul, he wrote on X.

Citing security sources, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said three other suspects linked to the 29 detainees had been captured in the operations as well. It said the three were senior members of ISIS, and added that one was planning an attack on the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara.

Turkey, which has been attacked by ISIS several times, regularly detains suspected members of the group, including many who planned attacks in the country.

In February, the Turkish intelligence agency busted a network of 15 ISIS operatives, who allegedly planned to carry out terrorist attacks against the embassies of Sweden and the Netherlands in Istanbul.

In May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey had eliminated ISIS leader Abu al-Qurayshi during an operation in Syria.

In June of 2018, Erdogan revealed that his country captured the wife of former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an operation.

Turkey has also captured Rasmiya Awad, the sister of Baghdadi, as well as her husband and daughter-in-law.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)