עם סכין בתחנת דלק: כך בוצע השוד מצלמות אבטחה

The Northern District Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the Nazareth District Court against a 42-year-old Nof HaGalil resident, on charges of aggravated robbery and illegal possession of a knife.

The incident took place on April 19, when the defendant entered a convenience store at a gas station in the city while armed with a knife.

During the robbery, the defendant approached the store clerk and threatened him, saying: “I don’t want to make trouble, give me 300-400 shekels."

Police officers from the Northern District who were dispatched to the scene opened a swift investigation and managed to locate and arrest the suspect shortly after the report was received at the 100 emergency hotline.

Investigators collected footage from dozens of security cameras installed throughout Nof HaGalil. Using the recordings, the officers reconstructed the suspect’s entire route-from the moment he left his home before committing the offense to his return to the area after the robbery.

The police released the surveillance footage today showing the suspect’s actions during the incident. Alongside the indictment, the prosecution also filed a request to keep the defendant in custody until the end of legal proceedings at the Nazareth District Court.

“Israel Police operate with determination and zero tolerance toward violent and property crimes, using all available means and capabilities in order to protect public safety and bring offenders to justice," the police said.