Actor and Rabbi Hagai Luber, whose son Yonatan was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about his personal loss, the debate over so-called “Jewish terror," and a new political party he is working to establish.

He began by describing a shift in national mood since the early days of the war. Where there was once a sense of failure and helplessness, he now sees growing confidence, military success, economic stability, and stronger international standing. “We have much to be proud of after what we’ve been through," he said, emphasizing a renewed sense of unity and mutual responsibility among Israelis.

Lober linked this feeling to Israel’s broader regional actions, including operations involving Iran, which he framed as part of a moral mission to assist oppressed populations. He described Israel’s actions as contributing positively beyond its borders.

Turning to his son, Lober spoke emotionally about Yonatan, whom he described as deeply spiritual and devoted. The sixth of his children, Yonatan was drawn to religious life, loved the Land of Israel, and chose both to settle in Yitzhar and to serve in the military out of a sense of duty to protect the nation. Lober said his son struggled at the outbreak of the war, feeling both the weight of internal divisions in Israeli society and a sense of spiritual concealment.

He also recounted the birth of Yonatan’s son after his death, and the deeply painful moment when he stepped in to recite the blessings at the baby’s circumcision. The child was named Amatzia, a name Yonatan had chosen, symbolizing hope for renewed closeness and unity among the people of Israel.

Addressing recent incidents often described in the media as “settler violence," Lober acknowledged that violence against innocent people is immoral and must be condemned unequivocally. At the same time, he argued that comparisons between such acts and longstanding Arab terrorism are misleading. “I won’t argue over terms," he said, “but you cannot use the same word for both."

He stressed that moral clarity should not depend on political context, rejecting justifications or qualified condemnations. Society, he argued, must clearly denounce wrongdoing from the outset, even while facts are still being established.

Lober also spoke out against political boycotts, criticizing efforts to exclude figures like Benjamin Netanyahu from government coalitions. He emphasized national unity as a core value, one he believes his son died defending, and called for respecting the will of voters regardless of political identity. In that context, he criticized Naftali Bennett for ruling out serving under Netanyahu despite calls for unity.

Finally, Lober revealed that he is helping to form a new political party aimed at bridging divisions. The party, he said, would push major factions to work together and prevent further polarization. He believes many Israelis are looking for such a unifying force and hopes the movement will shift political discourse away from rigid ideological divisions.

In a previous article on Ynet, Luber went I to detail about his vision for the party - a place to represent the patriotic Arab minority in Israel. "This will be an alternative to the supporters of terror and the haters of the state," he wrote, "But also to the idea of marginalized, individual Arab representatives on the back benches of other parties, used as a fig leaf against accusations of racism but without any actual influence. This will be a place for those who serve in the IDF, pay taxes, and are loyal to the State. This is a place for the Arabs who want to be part of the Zionist enterprise while still living in pride, security, and peace within a democratic and Jewish state."

He called specifically for Arab social media personalities like Yosep Haddad to join the cause. "We will have people who refused to play the destitute refugee, who have suffered no less than Jews. There will be people who have lost their own families to Arab murder, people who are willing to proudly represent Israel's Arab communities and look at the world with their eyes open."