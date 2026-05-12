MK Mansour Abbas, the chairman of the United Arab List (Ra'am), has declared that the members of his party will do everything in their power to make the upcoming elections an opportunity to replace the current government with a government of change, which the party will be a part of.

Speaking at a press conference marking the start of the Knesset's summer session, Abbas noted that his party's participation in the next government is needed to solve the Arab sector's problems. He particularly mentioned issues of violence and crime, be it those that stem from organized crime or the conduct of the police, which, according to him, condones the killing of Arabs and uses great force and violence against Arab citizens.

Addressing Israel's Arab citizens, Abbas said: "Let's seize the opportunity of the upcoming elections, we will be there in force, with high voting rates, to increase our representation and increase the chances of replacing this government with a different one."

The chairman of Ra'am, which represents the Southern Faction of the Islamic Movement in Israel, called on the Arab parties to heed his call to create a unified Arab list, which, through a significant electoral achievement, could "enable a great change to the next government's policies and decisions."