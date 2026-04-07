A senior Iranian security source responded sharply Monday to remarks by US President Donald Trump, claiming that Iran has dealt Trump a strategic defeat and that his escalating rhetoric toward Iranians reflects a loss of control over the conflict.

“Trump’s military failure, in coordination with (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu in southern Isfahan, was a strategic failure, and the increase in his insults and offensive language toward the Iranian people shows that he has lost control over managing the war," the source said, as quoted by CNN.

Without providing details of a letter that Iran said it delivered via Pakistan, the source said Tehran has made its position “clear" that the Strait of Hormuz “will not return to its previous condition unless the war is permanently stopped."

The official added that even after a complete halt to attacks on Iran, the strait would be reopened only under a protocol tied to how fully the other side meets its commitments.

“Iran has no trust in Trump or his representatives and has raised additional guarantees," according to the source.

“Iran wants the war to end - but not in the way or on the timeline that Trump is seeking," the source added.

The comments follow a speech by Trump earlier on Monday, in which he clarified that the deadline he set for reaching an agreement with Iran until Tuesday remains in place, and issued additional threats against the regime in Tehran.

"The entire country [of Iran] can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night" Trump said. The remarks came after Iran rejected the offer of a temporary ceasefire and demanded an end to the war subject to several conditions: an end to conflicts in the region, the establishment of a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the restoration of infrastructure and the complete lifting of sanctions.

Trump emphasized that "Tuesday is the deadline. The Iranians have made an offer, a significant offer, a significant step. It's not enough, but a very significant step. They are negotiating now and they have made a very significant step."

Alongside the optimistic tone on negotiations, the American president continued to threaten Iran with the use of military force if the talks fail.

"We are crushing this country. I hate to do that. If they don't make a deal, they won't have bridges, power plants or anything else. If I had a choice - I would take their oil. But the American people want to see the soldiers come home. The American people want to see us win," Trump clarified.

Iran later rejected Trump’s threats, claiming the US suffered a humiliation in the war and calling the President “delusional".

A spokesman for Iran’s Armed Forces Central Headquarters said, “The rude, insolent, and baseless threats of the delusional US President will not make up for the humiliation and disgrace of the United States in the West Asia region."