Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone with US President Donald Trump on Sunday and expressed deep concern over the possibility of a ceasefire agreement with Iran, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, Netanyahu highlighted to the President the risks involved in taking such steps toward the ayatollah regime.

The conversation, described as “warm and positive," opened with the Prime Minister congratulating Trump on the heroic operation to rescue the American F-15 crew member from Iranian territory.

During the call, Trump clarified to Netanyahu that if Iran complies with US demands, a ceasefire may take effect. However, he stressed a clear red line: Iran would be required to surrender all enriched uranium in its possession and would be permanently barred from renewing uranium enrichment.

Meanwhile, Trump held a press conference on Monday, following Iran’s decision to reject his proposal for a temporary ceasefire.

Trump dramatically escalated his tone and warned, “The entire country [of Iran] can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night." He reiterated the administration’s central objective that Iran must be not allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.