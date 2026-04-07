IDF strikes on Iranian regime infrastructures IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Alongside strikes on dozens of helicopters and aircraft at airports in Tehran, the elimination of senior regime officials, and petrochemical facilities, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, carried out strikes on Monday on additional key Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) infrastructure.

Among the targets struck, according to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, were a central IRGC site in Tehran used by armed forces responsible for suppressing Iran’s civilian population, key infrastructure at the IRGC headquarters in Tehran, and key infrastructure at the IRGC Air Force headquarters in Tehran.

Simultaneously, the statement added, the IDF struck ballistic missile storage and launch sites intended for attacks against the State of Israel, as well as a central site for the production of defense systems.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, struck infrastructure at the biggest petrochemical complex in Iran, responsible for producing and exporting chemical materials for the Iranian regime’s armed forces in Asaluyeh in southern Iran.

With this strike, the IDF has now targeted Iran’s two biggest petrochemical complexes, rendering more than 85% of Iran’s petrochemical export capacity inoperable.

At the site in Asaluyeh, a central production infrastructure had been established for materials used in the manufacture of explosives and propellants for ballistic missiles and additional weaponry. The site serves as a significant hub for producing essential components for the missile industry of the Iranian terror regime.