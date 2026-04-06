Earlier today (Monday), the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, struck infrastructure at the biggest petrochemical complex in Iran, responsible for producing and exporting chemical materials for the Iranian regime’s armed forces in Asaluyeh in southern Iran.

With this strike, the IDF has now targeted Iran’s two biggest petrochemical complexes, rendering more than 85% of Iran’s petrochemical export capacity inoperable.

At the site in Asaluyeh, a central production infrastructure had been established for materials used in the manufacture of explosives and propellants for ballistic missiles and additional weaponry. The site serves as a significant hub for producing essential components for the missile industry of the Iranian terror regime.

The damage to this infrastructure will disrupt the regime’s ability to use these materials for the production of various types of weapons intended to target the State of Israel and other countries in the Middle East.

"The IDF continues to deepen its operations against the core infrastructure used for weapons production, with the objective of causing broad and sustained damage to the Iranian regime’s military manufacturing capabilities," the military stated.