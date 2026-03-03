The IDF confirmed on Tuesday that earlier in the day, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF Intelligence, struck and eliminated the temporary commander of the Lebanon Corps of the Iranian Quds Force, Daoud Ali Zadeh, in Tehran. Ali Zadeh was the temporary replacement of Hassan Mahdavi, the former commander of the Lebanon Corps of the Iranian Quds Force, who was eliminated in an IDF strike.

Ali Zadeh, who was the equivalent of a brigadier general, was the highest-ranking Iranian commander responsible for Lebanon. The Lebanon Corp connects the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the Iranian terror regime, supports Hezbollah force-building, and functions as the connection between senior IRGC personnel and Hezbollah leadership.

Ali Zadeh had served in multiple roles, including as the Commander of the Strategic Weapons Corp in the Quds Force, where he supported proxy arming with strategic weapons. Zadeh functioned as an expert, guiding Hezbollah and other proxies’ firepower capabilities.

Ali Zadeh took on this role after operation “Northern Arrows" and was involved in the terrorist organization’s rehabilitation, as well as drawing conclusions for future improvements in terrorist activity targeting Israel. More recently, he pushed Hezbollah to execute terrorist activity against the State of Israel.

"Israel will not allow Iranian elements that prevent Lebanon’s recovery and strengthen Hezbollah to establish themselves in Lebanon," the IDF stated.

The IDF pledged that it "will continue to operate against Hezbollah’s attempts to rehabilitate and rearm itself and will act with force to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel."