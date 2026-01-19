An earthquake measuring 3.7 struck this afternoon (Monday) in the Tiberias area and was also felt in the Hula Valley. No injuries or damage were reported.

Last week, an earthquake was felt in southern Israel, including the Dead Sea area and hotel zone, Kfar HaNokdim, Masada, Ein Gedi, and Arad.

In the Dimona area, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2. According to Home Front Command procedures, sirens were activated in the area. No injuries or damage were reported.

The previous earthquake felt in the Dead Sea area occurred in March 2024 and measured 3.7.