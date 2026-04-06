While hundreds of worshippers were turned away due to strict restrictions, it has emerged that among those granted entry to the Western Wall was Eliezer Berland, leader of the “Shuvu Banim" community.

Berland’s entry sparked outrage, particularly in light of his past convictions: In 2016, he was convicted of sexual offenses, and in 2021 he was also convicted of financial crimes, including fraud, exploitation, and money laundering, for which he served a prison sentence.

The incident raised questions among many worshippers who had sought to reach the site but were denied entry due to strict quotas imposed since the start of Operation Roaring Lion on February 28.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation distanced itself from the incident, stating: “The manner of Rabbi Eliezer Berland’s entry to the Western Wall plaza was carried out by Israel Police - the Western Wall Heritage Foundation did not handle and was not aware of his arrival and entry to the Western Wall."

Police responded to the criticism by saying the entry was approved under procedures allowing access for elderly individuals and those with disabilities: “As in routine times, even during Operation Roaring Lion, Israel Police permits entry to the Western Wall plaza for elderly individuals with mobility limitations and for the disabled, in accordance with the prayer framework approved at the start of the operation."

“The case in question was handled in accordance with this policy, which has been implemented regularly in dozens of similar cases in recent weeks for the benefit of elderly and disabled individuals, in order to allow freedom of worship while maintaining safety restrictions."