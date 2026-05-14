Israel’s Sephardic Chief Rabbi David Yosef delivered a sharp speech against the Supreme Court of Israel during Jerusalem Day celebrations at Mercaz HaRav.

In his remarks, the rabbi addressed the status of the Western Wall and judicial involvement in its administration, nearly sixty years after the liberation of the Old City.

“Today we are already almost sixty years after the liberation of Jerusalem, and the Western Wall is still disputed because of the Supreme Court," Rabbi Yosef said in his speech. He declared before the celebratory crowd: “It shall not happen - the Western Wall is ours."

The rabbi told attendees that he had written an extensive halachic ruling reviewing the history and sanctity of the site, which was sent to the Supreme Court justices through attorneys for the Chief Rabbinate. According to him, “I do not know whether they read it, but they gave no response on the matter."

Later in his remarks, the rabbi sharply criticized what he described as the judges’ attitude toward Jewish law and the rabbinate.

“You know their contempt - yes, I say it openly - they show contempt for everything connected to halakha, they show contempt for the rabbinate, they think they lead everything," the rabbi said.

In closing, Rabbi Yosef called on the judges to refrain from intervening in the management of the holy site.

“I say, gentlemen, enough is enough. It shall not happen - the Western Wall is ours. The Western Wall does not belong to the Reform movement, the Wall does not belong to the Supreme Court, and I call on the judges: remove your hands from the Western Wall. The Western Wall belongs to all Jews faithful to Torah and the commandments," the Chief Rabbi concluded.