Hamas announced on Sunday that a delegation from the terrorist group held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, reported the Xinhua news agency.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem, according to the report.

A statement issued by Hamas said the delegation was headed by Muhammad Darwish, chairman of its leadership council. It also included senior Hamas leaders Khaled Mashaal, Khalil al-Hayya, and Zaher Jabarin.

In the statement, Darwish praised Erdogan's support for the “Palestinian cause" and his efforts to “safeguard Palestinian rights, land, and holy sites."

The two sides stressed the need to implement the ceasefire, ensure the entry of humanitarian aid, and restore normal life in the Gaza Strip.

Erdogan reiterated Turkey's support for the Palestinian Arab people and their legitimate rights, the statement said.

A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel took effect on October 10, 2025, in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza. The plan called for Hamas to disarm, but the terrorist organization has repeatedly refused to disarm , claiming its weapons are “essential" for defense against Israel.

Turkey has enjoyed close relations with Hamas and has not been shy about boasting about them. Erdogan’s intelligence chief has several times hosted delegations from the terrorist organization.

Erdogan has been a vocal critic of Israel’s war in Gaza and has expressed support for Hamas. In April of 2024, he met then-Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul. Haniyeh was later eliminated by Israel.

Erdogan said after the meeting that Palestinian Arab unity was “vital" and added, “The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lie in unity and integrity."

Weeks later, Erdogan boasted of the fact that more than 1,000 members of Hamas were being treated in hospitals across Turkey and also took issue with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ reference to Hamas as a terrorist organization.