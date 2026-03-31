A 56-year-old construction worker from Sakhnin was moderately injured Tuesday afternoon in Avivim after being struck by shrapnel from a missile launched by Hezbollah.

According to eyewitnesses, the man had been working on a rooftop at a construction site in the moshav when a missile landed nearby. Shrapnel hit him, causing him to fall roughly five meters to the ground.

Teams from Magen David Adom arrived quickly, providing initial lifesaving treatment before evacuating him in moderate condition to Ziv Medical Center.

MDA emergency medic Meir Biton described the scene: “We found the worker lying conscious with injuries to his lower limbs. He told us he had been hit by shrapnel while working. We treated him on site and evacuated him by intensive care ambulance to the hospital."