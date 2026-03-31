Defense Minister Israel Katz held a special situation assessment Tuesday at the Kirya in Tel Aviv with senior IDF and defense officials.

He opened by expressing condolences to the families of four Nahal reconnaissance soldiers killed in southern Lebanon and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

Katz said the IDF’s operations aim to protect northern residents and remove immediate threats, praising the troops’ bravery and calling on the public to support them and their families.

He described significant progress in the ground offensive, saying forces are entering villages with force, clearing Hezbollah militants, destroying terror infrastructure and weapons, and demolishing buildings used as militant positions.

Looking ahead, Katz said that after the operation, the IDF will establish a security zone inside Lebanon, maintaining control up to the Litani River, including its bridges, while eliminating Radwan forces and their weaponry.

He added that, similar to Gaza, more than 600,000 displaced southern Lebanese residents will be barred from returning south of the Litani until northern Israel is secure, and that homes in border villages will be demolished to remove threats.

Katz stressed that Israel is also acting against rocket fire from other areas in Lebanon and will intensify its efforts.

He said the broader goal is to reduce Iran’s influence in Lebanon, weaken Hezbollah, and remove threats to Israeli civilians, vowing long-term IDF security presence and strict enforcement-similar to Syria and Gaza.