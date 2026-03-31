Staff Sergeant Maxim Entis, 21, from Bat Yam, who fell in combat in southern Lebanon yesterday, will be laid to rest today at 3:00 PM at the military cemetery in his hometown.

Entis’ older brothers, Genia and Adi, remembered him as a soldier full of life, responsibility, and love for others. “Maxim always said the people of Israel are one," Adi said. “Attend the funerals, visit the hospitals. Stand with the families even if you didn’t know them. We are one family."

Described as “two meters tall in joie de vivre," Genia said, “Anyone who met him, even briefly, immediately fell in love with him. He cared for everyone and always reassured us: ‘Don’t worry, I’m here to protect you; that’s what I was trained for.’"

Although the youngest sibling, Maxim assumed the role of the family’s “father," helping strangers and living by the message: “It’s all good, just smile." He fought in Gaza, continued operations in Judea and Samaria, and was recently deployed to the northern border.

In his final week, he spoke with his family about courage and commitment. “He said, ‘We are a team of lions; we are ready and will provide a better and safer future for the north,’" Genia recalled.

Maxim’s brothers say his message of unity, love for all regardless of religion or race, and devotion to protecting Israel, will endure.

Also being laid to rest today are Captain Noam Madmoni, 22, of Sderot, commander in the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit, and Staff Sergeant Ben Cohen, 21, of Lahavim. The name of the fourth fallen soldier has not yet been released, though his family has been notified.