רגע הפגיעה הישירה בבני ברק מצלמות אבטחה

Footage from a security camera in the Bnei Brak area shows the direct impact of an Iranian missile this morning (Tuesday) in the city, as well as the fire that broke out at the site.

Large firefighting and rescue teams were dispatched to Bnei Brak to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby residential buildings.

At the same time, MDA teams provided medical care to nine people who were lightly injured in Bnei Brak, Petah Tikva, and Tel Aviv.

In Bnei Brak, a mother and her two children sustained minor injuries from shrapnel. In another location, a woman was lightly injured by flying glass fragments.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical technician Yoel Schechter described the scene: "We received reports of multiple sites in the Bnei Brak area. We arrived quickly and saw destruction on the upper floor of the building. We began extensive searches. Six blast victims were walking around in light condition."

MDA paramedic Yehuda Shoshana added: "When we arrived, we saw destruction in a residential building and a lot of commotion. We immediately began searching to ensure no one was trapped. During that process, two women and four children came out of the building with minor injuries. We evacuated a six-month-old baby, a six-and-a-half-year-old boy, and a woman in her 40s to the hospital."