Nesia Karadi, 11, died of her injuries at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer after being critically injured in an Iranian missile strike on Bnei Brak on the eve of Passover. Her funeral will take place on Saturday night.

Her death brings the number of civilians killed on the home front during Operation Roaring ion to 28.

The 11-year-old girl was the niece of Rabbi Michael Lasri.

The Bnei Brak Municipality said in a statement, “The city of Bnei Brak mourns the passing of the child Nesia Karadi, of blessed memory. The mayor, acting mayor, deputy mayors, city council members, and all residents of the city are shocked and grieving upon receiving the bitter news of her death. Nesia returned her pure soul to her Creator after being critically injured by a cluster missile strike on Passover eve. Tens of thousands of residents, together with the people of Israel, prayed fervently for her recovery since the severe injury and followed with hope her fight for life at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. Sadly, the decree was sealed, and this young flower was taken in the prime of her life. We share in the family’s profound grief and pray that the Holy One, blessed be He, will put an end to our suffering, wipe away every tear, and that destruction and tragedy will no longer be heard within our borders. May her soul be bound in the bond of eternal life."

Mayor Rabbi Hanoch Seibert said, “All of Bnei Brak surrounds the Karadi family with sorrow and prayer at this difficult time. We mourn the loss of an innocent child whose whole future lay before her, and we pray that God will send comfort and healing to the hearts of her parents and family. The municipality will stand by the family and support them in every way needed during this time of pain and mourning."

Her mother said in an interview with Kol Barama radio that Nesia was given her name because she was born through what the family saw as a clear miracle. “I remember the midwife shouting in the delivery room that this girl was born by a miracle."

“Nesia was the child who followed Home Front Command instructions most carefully. Every time there was a siren, she was always the first to run to the protected room. But during the siren in Bnei Brak, Nesia was asleep, and before she could get up and run, the missile struck and severely injured her."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)