US President Donald Trump stated today (Monday) that the US would "shortly" respond to the attack on Israel's largest oil refinery in Haifa today.

“You’ll see shortly," Trump told the New York Post when asked what the US planned to do in response to the attack on Haifa.

When asked about the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Trump said that it would take one week to determine if Ghalibaf is willing to work with the US to end the conflict.

At about 11:30 am, a cluster missile from Iran was fired toward Haifa. In the city and surrounding areas, several impact sites of interceptor debris were reported. Fire and Rescue Services reported a direct hit on a residential building in Shfar'am.

Earlier today, Trump claimed that the US is in "serious discussions" with a new regime in Tehran to end the war in Iran.

"The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran," he announced on Truth Social.

"Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet 'touched.'"

He added, "This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year 'Reign of Terror.' Thank you for your attention to this matter."