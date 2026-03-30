זירת נפילה בחיפה דוברות מד"א

Sirens sounded around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning across wide swaths of Israel, from the north to the Sharon region, following combined barrages from Iran and Lebanon.

A cluster missile from Iran was fired toward Haifa. In the city and surrounding areas, several impact sites of interceptor debris were reported, and security and rescue forces are scanning them. Fire and Rescue Services reported a direct hit on a residential building in Shfar'am.

זירת נפילה בחיפה צילום: דוברות מד"א

In Haifa and nearby areas, there were reports of impacts and power outages, including a roof collapse.

At the same time, sirens were activated across large parts of the Sharon region following rocket fire from Lebanon. At this stage, no injuries have been reported from the latest barrage. The barrage from Lebanon, reaching as far south as Herzliya, included about 10 rockets, some of which were intercepted while others fell in accordance with policy.

זירת נפילה בצפון דוברות מד"א

זירת נפילה בצפון צילום: דוברות מד"א

Meanwhile, Adama Agricultural Solutions reported Monday morning to the stock exchange on damage to its plant in Neot Hovav, stating that only “limited and localized damage" was caused.

According to the statement, “Based on the company’s current assessment at this stage, the site was not a direct target of the attack and was likely hit by falling interceptor debris, with no casualties. Damage was caused to a finished goods warehouse as well as certain equipment and production systems. The facilities were immediately shut down for safety reasons, followed by a gradual suspension of operations, also for safety considerations. Efforts are underway to resume routine activity gradually and safely as soon as possible."

“The company is assessing the impact on its operations and financial results, as well as the expected timeline for restoring the affected facilities to full activity. In addition, the company is also examining its rights and remedies, including under the Property Tax and Compensation Fund Law and its insurance policy covering war and terror damages (with coverage of up to USD $10 million). Further updates will be provided as required and in accordance with the law."

credit: איחוד הצלה

credit: איחוד הצלה

credit: דוברות מד"א

credit: דוברות מד"א

credit: דוברות מד"א

credit: דוברות מד"א