American Jewish singer Lipa Schmeltzer has published a musical tribute to US President Donald Trump's support of Shabbat (Sabbath) observance.

"After realizing how much recognition and love our President has shown the Jewish people; especially now, as we celebrate 250 years of American freedom, and with President Trump encouraging greater Shabbos observance nationwide - I wanted to do my small part to express appreciation on behalf of my fans, friends, and community," Schmeltzer wrote.

"This song is meant with warmth, gratitude, and a little fun. Listen and enjoy."

Earlier this month, Trump issued a proclamation marking May 2026 as Jewish American Heritage Month, highlighting the contributions of Jewish Americans throughout the nation’s history and announcing a national Sabbath to be observed later this month.

In the proclamation, Trump reiterated his administration’s commitment to combating antisemitism, stating that efforts are underway to prosecute crimes targeting Jewish Americans and address hostility toward Jews, particularly on college campuses.

As part of the commemoration of the United States’ 250th year of independence, Trump announced a national Sabbath to be observed from sundown on May 15 through nightfall on May 16. He encouraged Americans of all backgrounds to participate in a period of rest, reflection, and gratitude, drawing on the Jewish tradition of Shabbat.

The proclamation calls on Americans to mark Jewish American Heritage Month with appropriate programs and activities, and to celebrate religious freedom and the contributions of Jewish Americans to the country’s development.

"Through every trial and triumph, the contributions of Jewish Americans have shaped our past, have strengthened our communities, and will continue to inspire American greatness for generations to come," the proclamation states.