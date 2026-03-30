At an online rally held yesterday (Sunday), attended by more than a thousand participants under the title “Yes to the Land of Israel - No to Violence," a clear and resolute voice emerged from within the settlement movement opposing acts of violence and vigilantism against Arab residents.

Among those who took part in the event were Major General (res.) Yaakov Amidror, Rabbi Benny Kalmanzon of Otniel, Haggai Luber, Sara Eliash, Rabbi Mordechai Vardi, Moti Sklar, Yaffa Gisser, and Rabbi David Stav.

Yaakov Amidror addressed the strategic and moral damage caused by perpetrators of such acts, saying: “The actions of those few who beat, burn, destroy, and uproot the property of Arabs in Judea and Samaria simply because they are Arabs constitute terrorism by any definition. These actions harm statehood, damage the country’s foreign relations, and directly undermine security. They contradict every principle of Judaism."

Rabbi Benny Kalmanzon, who lost his son Elhanan in the October 7 massacre, added: “There is no such thing as ‘settler violence,’ but it turns out there is violence in Judea and Samaria-unnecessary, harmful, and immoral violence that could stain the magnificent Zionist enterprise of settlement. We must not remain silent when anyone believes they have the right to harm IDF soldiers. Anyone who raises a hand against a soldier who risks his life for us is a criminal, even if his intentions were originally good."

Rabbi Mordechai Vardi, rabbi of the community of Rosh Tzurim in Gush Etzion, said: “Young offenders are taking the law into their own hands, burning cars, failing to distinguish between good and bad, and harming Arabs who live on their land. These actions do not align with the spirit of the land and do not fit the character of our communities. They violate Jewish law, including Torah prohibitions, and worst of all, they desecrate God’s name and taint the entire settlement enterprise. As if that were not enough, they also disrupt the work of the security forces. The Land of Israel demands that we cleanse the settlement enterprise-for our sake and for future generations."

Sara Eliash, one of the founders of the community of Kedumim, warned: “The result is anarchy that degrades society. Violence is a last resort-it is not a goal in itself, and in a sovereign state, this power belongs solely to the army and the police. Our hearts ache at the sight of the distress of good young people who dedicate themselves to the land-and yet we call on them to settle in coordination with state institutions."

Hagai Luber urged people not to hesitate in opposing the phenomenon, adding: “We do not stammer-we oppose. Not because violence endangers the settlement enterprise, but because it is forbidden to harm an Arab simply because he is Arab. Violence against innocent Arabs is an injustice and a moral disgrace. This is what our enemies have done to us, and we will never do the same. If I witness such harm, I will place my own body as a barrier to protect them. Those who harm, those who remain silent, and those who hesitate should be ashamed."