Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke at the central Jerusalem Day celebration at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva in Jerusalem, presenting his his diplomatic vision for the continued development of the settlements and called for a fundamental change in the administration of Judea and Samaria.

"Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda taught us that the meaning of the Jerusalem Talmud’s statement that Jerusalem is more sanctified than the Land of Israel is not only in the sense of superiority - that the sanctity of Jerusalem is greater than that of the Land of Israel - but in the sense of ‘from within’: from within the sanctity of the Land of Israel, the sanctity of Jerusalem appears."

Regarding the government’s actions in the field of settlement, Smotrich said, "Since the start of the term, we have been leading a revolution for the honor of the Land of Israel. We normalized all the young settlements and approved more than 100 new communities in Judea and Samaria, including a historic correction of the injustice of the expulsion from northern Samaria. We returned to Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim, and Kadim."

"Over the past three years, we approved 60,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria. The People of Israel are returning home - this time forever."

Referring to the administrative structure in Judea and Samaria, Smotrich said, "The time has come for us to forever erase the lines distinguishing between Areas B, A, and C. This week I placed a detailed plan on the Cabinet table, and from here I call on the Prime Minister to adopt it. The entire Land of Israel is ours."

Regarding the state of the war, he said: "For two-and-a-half years already, we have been in the midst of a difficult and long war, a war that is also exacting heavy prices from us, but also bringing great achievements on all fronts. We eliminated [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar, [Hamas leader Ismail] Haniyeh, [Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei, [Hamas military chief Mohammed] Deif, and [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah."

Smotrich also praised the law to bring Hamas' Nukhba terrorists to trial, stressing, "This week we finally passed in the Knesset the law to put the Nukhba terrorists on trial, sponsored by MK Simcha Rothman - the law that will ensure that soon they too will reach hell. We still have work left on all fronts. The Six Day War, which returned us to Jerusalem in a glorious victory, did not end the wars, either. But even now, the State of Israel is stronger than ever, and its enemies are weaker than ever."

Smotrich also praised Israel’s economic strength, noting that despite fighting on seven fronts, the shekel is strengthening and the stock market is breaking records: "In the economy as well, we are privileged to see the fulfillment of the prophecies. From a country of refugees with an austerity regime and shortages - to an economic power. While fighting a war on seven fronts, the shekel is strengthening, the stock market is breaking records, and foreign investments are flowing into the country. As the prophet said: 'But you, O mountains of Israel, shall yield your produce and bear your fruit for My people Israel, for their return is near (Ezekiel 36:8).'"

In conclusion, he said: "The spiritual engine of our entire national revival enterprise is the Torah that our teacher, Rabbi Kook of blessed memory, bequeathed to us here, between these walls. It is a Torah that does not shut itself within its own four cubits, but illuminates the mundane with holiness; that combines the book and the sword; and that sees the physical building of the land - in cranes, tractors, and homes - as an inseparable part of the revelation of the Divine Presence in Zion. Tonight we celebrate the miracle, and tomorrow we continue the work, by building, and by planting! The nation of Israel lives on."