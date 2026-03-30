Tank brigade soldiers continue carrying out targeted raids to thwart Hezbollah threats in southern Lebanon.

During the operations, advanced anti-tank missiles ready to be fired toward Israel were located and destroyed, alongside the uncovering of weapons caches hidden in deep underground infrastructure.

As part of raids on terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon, soldiers from the 401st brigade combat team discovered weapons caches and destroyed several advanced anti-tank missiles intended for launch into Israeli territory.

Additionally, the forces uncovered weapons caches in underground positions. The weapons were destroyed immediately after being located by the troops.

weapons cache in Lebanon IDF Spokesman

weapons cache in Lebanon IDF Spokesman