The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) thwarted a Hamas military network operated by Mahmoud Radwan, a terrorist who was released in 2025 and deported to Turkey.

Radwan, who was involved in the 2001 murder of Yossi Alfasi, recruited two residents of Azzun during their stay abroad and advanced terror activity with them in Samaria, claiming that the activity of deported operatives is known to Turkish security authorities.

Their interrogation by the Shin Bet revealed that in December 2025, Radwan met the two at a restaurant in Turkey, where he presented to them his ongoing military activity both in Turkey and in Judea and Samaria. According to the investigation, Radwan stated that he maintains contact with operatives in Judea and Samaria, expressed his desire to die as a martyr, and offered the two to join his activity, an offer to which they agreed.

The investigation also found that Radwan told one of the suspects that the activity of deported operatives is monitored by Turkish security services. Indictments have recently been filed against the suspects.

The Shin Bet stated that it "will continue to act decisively to thwart any attempt by terrorist elements, including Hamas, both abroad and domestically, to promote hostile activity against the State of Israel, and will work to bring all those involved in terror activity to justice in order to ensure the security of the State and its citizens."