The Rachel’s Tomb complex will reopen to the general public after weeks of complete closure, in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines and following the completion of security preparations at the site.

The historic site was fully closed several weeks ago due to the deterioration in the security situation at the start of the war with Iran, a decision that sparked outrage among regular visitors.

As part of the renewed preparations, two large bomb shelters have been installed at the complex, allowing for a partial reopening. Under the new guidelines, up to 100 visitors will be allowed to enter simultaneously, in compliance with Home Front Command instructions.

Defense Ministry officials noted that this move represents a balance between security considerations and the need to allow access to a site of significant cultural and historical importance.

Regular visitors welcomed the reopening with relief, expressing hope that the number of permitted visitors will be further expanded in the future.