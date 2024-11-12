Rabbi Shlomo Aviner is Dean of Yeshivat Ateret Yerushalayim

The Torah informs us that Rachel, our mother, died by the roadside. She was a young woman who had yet to reach her full maturity. She married at the age of twenty-two and died at the age of thirty-six (Seder Olam Rabbah 2). Everything happened in her youth.

Even the Gemara refers to her as a very young person: “A child for a child” (Baba Batra 123a). She was a child; everything around her was in its childhood - in preparation.

We are all the children of Rachel; we are all always along the way. As our Sages teach: “Scholars have no rest either in this world or in the World to Come, as it is said: ‘They go from strength to strength’ (Tehillim 84:8; Berachot 64a).

In fact, the whole world has been established on struggles. We have never achieved rest. Man always finds himself at the crossroads seeking the proper way to go forward, to strengthen his position, and not to succumb to the pressures, blows, and setbacks along the way. Only in this way can the torch of the nation which Rachel carried be passed along to Leah.

There are two sections in the “Tikkun Chazot” midnight prayer of mourning for the Temple. They are called “Tikkun Rachel” and “Tikkun Leah.” Tikkun Rachel brings together the songs of Tehillim lamenting the Destruction of Jerusalem. In contrast, Tikkun Leah is full of joy. On those days when the prayer for mercy "Tachanun" is not said, we do not say Tikkun Rachel, and likewise on special occasions, such as the Sabbatical year (Shmittah).

In Tikkun Rachel, we cry over the troubles of the Shechinah - the Divine Presence. Tikkun Leah looks to the building of the future, replete with strength, spirit, and courage. However, before we get to that awaited stage, we must shore up our position.

As long as Rachel is crying for her children, she is alive. And so are we. She suffers over our plight, but she is still very much with us. As long as she responds to our prayers and comforts us, she continues to be. To comfort means to restore something lost. Thus it is said about Yaakov our father: "He refused to be comforted" (Bereshit 37:35) regarding Yosef after he disappeared. The rule is that the dead should be forgotten (Pesachim 54b; Rashi on Bereshit 37:35). It is impossible to continually carry about the memory of someone deceased.

Therefore Yaakov refused to be comforted, because Yosef was not dead. So too Rachel refused to be comforted because the Nation of Israel was not dead, of which it is said: "Your work shall be rewarded" (Yirmiyahu 31:15). Rachel's entire effort, her entire lengthy struggle, will be rewarded: "And your children will return to their borders" (ibid. 31:17).

When the return of the descendants occurs fully, Leah's light will start to shine brightly. However, we will have reached the end of the road by merit of Rachel's efforts. As we see today, just as we have throughout our trouble-filled history, the road is difficult and paved with tears. Yet there is a reward at its side; hence it says: "Keep your voice from weeping" (ibid. 31:15) because "And your children will return to their borders" (ibid. 31:17).

Many misfortunes have plagued the Nation of Israel, although they have not succeeded in crushing it. We are the descendants of Rachel; and we are not defeated. We are not only like a king in peace time who rules with courage, honor and glory. We are also like a king in the time of war, in difficult times. And we are also a king in captivity and exile.

We are like Rachel who was not crushed during her lifetime, despite her having suffered the greatest misfortunes that could befall anyone in their personal life. There is nothing greater than the love that binds husband and wife. "Great floods of water cannot drown love, nor can the rivers wash it away" (Shir HaShirim 8:7), because love is as strong as death (ibid. 8:6). However, it seemed this love was extinguished, buried by the side of the road, although it was not. For that reason, the blessing says: "May Hashem provide a wife... like Rachel and Leah" (Rut 4:11).

We are not defeated; we have strengthened our stamina through all situations; nothing has eradicated us, for we are the descendants of Rachel. It is difficult to describe the situation of exile of a people from its land, as has occurred twice to our people. There is a terrible feeling of having reached the end of the road without reaching its goal; of ruin, of the destruction of the country, perhaps even of the nation.

Yet Rachel stands at the fork in the road; and it is this strength of Rachel, this Divine strength, that maintained Am Yisrael throughout its troubles (See Netzech Yisrael of the Maharal, end of Chapter 1). Our Sages say, regarding Rachel's gravesite, there are twelve stones representing twelve tribes (Midrash Lekach Tov on Bereshit 35:20), because Rachel is our mother, the mother of the whole nation.

Although the Nation of Israel weeps as it proceeds forward, at the end of it all, “your children will return to their borders.” Today we are fortunate to witness the realization of this promised return. Little by little, Rachel's tears will be dried on her cheeks. Your efforts, Rachel, will be rewarded, will be realized after a long interval of two thousand years.

But even now, when we are in our own Land, there is more of the road to travel. Enemies attempt to place roadblocks in our path, but we are still on the main road advancing, slowly slowly toward our goal. This has been the perpetual state of our existence since our forefathers appeared on the stage of history to rescue mankind from its darkness. The forces of evil rise up to defeat us, but we will continue to move forward armed with the Divine power of Rachel, our mother, which is hidden within us.

(Translated by Rabbi Mordechai Tzion)