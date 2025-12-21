As part of a wide-ranging infrastructure project, the Civil Administration has begun accessibility renovations and infrastructure upgrades at Rachel's Tomb, one of the most sacred and most visited sites in Israel.

The work is being carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and the National Center for the Development of Holy Places, and were initiated following a comprehensive safety survey conducted by the Civil Administration's Transport unit, which identified significant deficiencies around the site's entrance.

In the first phase of the project, the access road to the site is being fully renovated, including the construction of a standard traffic roundabout in place of the old signs.

In addition, a dedicated and secure bus bay is being installed, new sewage and communications infrastructure are being laid, and adjustments are being made to improve pedestrian accessibility within the site.

Accessibility works at Rachel's Tomb Photo: Matpash Spokesperson

Once the infrastructure works are completed, a subsequent phase will focus on improving the appearance and overall visual character of the Rachel's Tomb complex, while preserving its nature and sanctity. This is the most comprehensive development and conservation project carried out at the site in recent years.

The Director for Religions in the Civil Administration, Shaul Batish, said, "Rachel's Tomb is a symbol of heritage, prayer and the deep bond of the Jewish people through the generations. The extensive investment in the site's infrastructure and safety expresses the Civil Administration's commitment to preserving the place, making it accessible to worshippers and safeguarding visitors' security. We will continue to act responsibly and decisively to regulate the infrastructure and safety at Rachel's Tomb, for the public that visits the site."