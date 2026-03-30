On Saturday, the IDF struck a cell of Hezbollah military operatives who were dressed as paramedics and operated near an ambulance in southern Lebanon.

The military operatives targeted in the strike systematically used ambulances to transfer weapons between northern to southern Lebanon, as part of ongoing terrorist activities, using the ambulances to conduct terror attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.

In the past month alone, dozens of rockets have been launched toward the State of Israel and at IDF soldiers from areas in which these terrorists operated, while they exploited ambulances and medical infrastructure for military purposes.

The IDF stressed, "The use of ambulances and medical teams to conceal terrorist activities constitutes a severe violation of international law."

"Under IDF directives and in accordance with international law, medical teams are afforded special protection, provided they do not engage in hostile acts outside their humanitarian duties and subject to the conditions established under the law.

"This incident serves as another example of Hezbollah’s cynical and systematic use of medical infrastructure and civilians for military purposes."