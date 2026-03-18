השכן חן אמיר משחזר את הפיצוץ ערוץ 7

Chen Amir, who lives next door to the elderly couple killed last night (Wednesday) in an Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan, described to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News the terrifying moments when their quiet residential building turned into a war zone.

Chen and his wife entered their home shelter the instant the siren sounded - a decision that almost certainly saved their lives.

“There was a warning, so we went straight into the shelter inside the house," he recounted. “Maybe half a minute after the siren started, there was a huge, enormous explosion."

The blast was so powerful that Chen felt the entire building shake violently. “The electricity went out and then came back on. Glass flew everywhere. I immediately knew it had hit our building. The force of the impact and the way the shelter moved - it wasn’t normal."

After a few minutes, he left the shelter and found widespread damage. A strong smell of smoke filled the air, and his front door had been blown open by the blast wave.

When he looked upstairs, he realized the worst had happened to his neighbors. “I saw that their door had been lifted off and everything was dark. I went in and shouted, ‘Is anyone here?’ I was hoping they were inside their shelter or that they hadn’t been home at all."

Chen said the victims were an elderly couple, with the husband disabled. Shortly afterward, rescue teams arrived, removed him from the building, and discovered the couple inside with no signs of life.

At the end of the interview, Chen delivered a clear message to the public about the critical importance of proper sheltering: “The shelter definitely saved us. Whoever has a shelter - don’t be lazy, get in quickly. It simply saves lives."