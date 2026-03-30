During waves of airstrikes over the past two days in Tehran, approximately 40 weapons production and research facilities were struck.

On Sunday, the Israeli Air Force, acting on precise IDF intelligence, completed a wave of strikes against infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime across Tehran.

As part of the strikes, more than 80 munitions were deployed against the regime’s weapons production sites. Among the targets struck was a facility used for assembling long-range surface-to-air missiles, which pose a threat to the Israeli Air Force’s freedom of aerial operation.

In addition, a site for manufacturing weapon components required for the development of anti-tank missiles and small anti-aircraft missiles was struck, as well as a facility for the production, research, and development of ballistic missile engines.

Over the past two days, the IDF has intensified its strikes against the regime’s production sites in Tehran, targeting approximately 40 facilities involved in the production, research, and development of weaponry in large-scale aerial operations.

"The IDF will continue to deepen the damage to the regime’s military industries in order to deny the production capabilities it has built over the years," the IDF stressed.