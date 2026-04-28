The award ceremony for exemplary service members in 2025 was held on Monday at the Mossad headquarters, attended by Mossad Director David Barnea, the senior command forum, agency employees, and guests from the IDF and other defense bodies.

During the ceremony, medals were awarded for ten operations and projects, including extraordinary operations to obtain strategic and tactical intelligence at the heart of the enemy's secrets, which enabled significant operations in the Iranian and northern arenas and preserved Israel's intelligence superiority.

Additionally, commendations were awarded for a series of groundbreaking operations during Operation Rising Lion, which implemented new tactics that combine agents in the field, technological capabilities, and covert infiltration to the heart of Tehran.

A medal was also awarded for strategic activity as part of the covert diplomatic campaign to expand Israel's strategic depth and build regional alliances. Along with this, a Heroism and Bravery Medal was awarded to a veteran agent who led an unprecedented and bold mission.

Addressing the ceremony, the Director stated: "In the campaigns against Iran and Hezbollah, we worked shoulder-to-shoulder alongside the IDF, both in defense and offense, and through advantages and true partnership influenced strikes on targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminations of senior officials, achieving air supremacy, and defending the Israeli home front."

He added, "The operations that won citations this year allowed us to break boundaries in Lebanon and Iran. We acquired strategic and tactical intelligence from the heart of the enemy's secrets. We proved new, groundbreaking operational capabilities in target countries. We demonstrated the effectiveness of a powerful, innovative system for striking our enemies. We implemented a clandestine diplomatic campaign whose importance is critical to creating regional alliances and expanding Israel's strategic depth.

According to Barnea, "Together with the IDF, we have changed the strategic posture of the State of Israel and strengthened its might."

"At the same time, we are committed to keeping our eyes open; we are committed to intelligence and operational daring, and we are committed to the principle of action. We will not rest on our laurels, and when we see a threat, we will act with full force," he concluded.