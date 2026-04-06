תיעוד מעין הטיל: תקיפת מסוקים בשדות התעופה בטהרן צילום: דובר צה"ל

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force, acting on intelligence, completed a large-scale wave of strikes aimed at degrading the Iranian Air Force and the IRGC Air Force at airports in Tehran.

Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck numerous aerial assets, including aircraft and helicopters, as well as additional military infrastructure at three airports across Tehran: Bahram Airport, Mehrabad Airport, and Azmayesh Airport.

Mehrabad Airport, which has been targeted multiple times during Operation Roaring Lion, was used by the IRGC’s Quds Force and served as a central hub for arming and financing the regime’s terrorist proxies in the Middle East. Aircraft carrying weapons and large sums of cash departed from this airport on numerous occasions, landing across the region for use by the regime’s proxies.

"The IDF will continue to intensify its efforts to degrade the core capabilities and foundations of the Iranian regime," the military stated.