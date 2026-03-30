A group representing families planning to return to the community of Sa-Nur, which was evacuated during the 2005 Disengagement, on Sunday night stayed overnight at the site, ahead of a planned full return in the near future.

The families intend to celebrate the Passover Seder in the community while awaiting the completion of access roads and necessary infrastructure connection to relocate permanently to Sa-Nur.

The Sa-Nur initiative's office said: “We are moved by every visit and every step of progress in Sa-Nur, and we are waiting for the necessary work to be completed so we can settle there permanently. The faith, determination of the families, and the support of the broader public make the path forward clear. We will not stop until we see the lights on in every home in Sa-Nur and turn the dream of returning home to northern Samaria into a lasting and thriving reality."

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council and a member of the group, added: “We are working with full force alongside all relevant bodies to fully renew the settlement in Sa-Nur soon. After placing the caravans and alongside building infrastructure and paving the access road, we will soon return home and correct the embarrassment of the expulsion from northern Samaria."

Earlier this month, the Samaria Regional Council and the Amana movement beganDozens of trailers were brought to the site for the nucleus families and the evicted families. Eventually, infrastructure work will be carried out to enable a gradual return to the community. The return to the community depends, among other things, on the completion of a road to bypass the village of Silat ad-Dhahr.

About three months ago, a master plan was approved for the construction of 126 housing units in Sa-Nur, a move that constitutes a legal basis for the re-establishment of the community after years of public struggle.