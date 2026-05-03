The move to reestablish the settlement of Sa-Nur in northern Samaria continues to draw unprecedented international attention, with leaders in the US and Europe expressing support.

One of the most prominent voices is Dutch right-wing leader and prime ministerial candidate Geert Wilders, who published a strong message of support on his X account. He also extended personal congratulations to Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

In a post shared with millions of followers, Wilders highlighted the reestablishment of Sa-Nur, 21 years after its evacuation. He wrote: “Historic and just. Warm congratulations to my dear friends, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and Defense Minister Israel Katz."

Dagan thanked Wilders, saying the rebuilding of Sa-Nur marks a historic moment correcting the “crime of the Disengagement." He said, “As we promised, we are returning home to the heart of the land. The support of a true friend like Geert Wilders is heartwarming and shows that in the free world, more and more people understand and strengthen our right to our homeland."

Officials in the Samaria Regional Council note that the two have maintained close ties over the years, as part of the council’s broader international outreach efforts with leaders and parliamentarians worldwide. The aim, they say, is to explain the importance of settlement in the heart of the land and to emphasize that Israel and the communities in Judea and Samaria serve as a protective barrier for Europe and the wider free world.

The reestablishment of Sa-Nur follows years of persistent public and political campaigning led by Dagan, himself a former resident of Sa-Nur, alongside activists from “Homesh First," the Homesh yeshiva, and evacuees from Homesh and Sa-Nur. The campaign, which began immediately after the evacuation, is now bearing fruit with the historic return to the site.